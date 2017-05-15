

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties have arrested a man accused of exposing himself and making sexual advances to women on the West Shore.

It started around 7 a.m. Monday, when the man approached a woman in a parking lot in the 2700-block of Grainger Road in Langford, according to West Shore RCMP.

The man pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals to the woman while making sexual advances. The woman then walked away from him and the man left the area, police said.

Just over an hour later at 8:30 a.m., the man appeared again in Goldstream Park and approached a lone woman, again making sexual advances before grabbing her buttocks.

The woman fought off her attacker and called police immediately.

Officers arriving at the scene tracked him down within minutes and took the 27-year-old man of no fixed address into custody.

Police are crediting the women for reporting the incidents in a timely manner, saying their reports likely saved other women from similar harm.

The man remains in police custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.