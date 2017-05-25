

The man accused in the death of a West Shore Mountie has pleaded guilty in court.

At an arraignment hearing Thursday, Kenneth Jacob Fenton pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death in the 2016 crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett.

The Crown is expected to stay three other charges including flight from police causing death.

West Shore RCMP released a statement on Twitter saying media inquiries regarding Fenton's plea should be directed to Crown.

Beckett, a 32-year-old wife and mother of two, was killed when a truck slammed into her police cruiser in the intersection of Peatt Road and Goldstream Avenue in Langford on April 5, 2016.

The hearing had been pushed back a number of times, prompting Beckett’s husband to write a statement in April that the family had been unfairly victimized by the lengthy delays.

A sentencing date will be set on June 6, the court said Thursday.