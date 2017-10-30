

Officials at a Comox air force base say one of its aircraft was hit with a laser while conducting a rescue operation over the weekend.

A Buffalo aircraft was flying over Mount Washington on its way to the rescue when a laser flashed in the cockpit not once, but three times, according to 442 Squadron.

The crew reported the laser flash in to the base's tower, which alerted police.

Authorities then sought out the source of the laser and found a group partying near the base of Mount Washington, officials say.

It's unclear whether the group faces any charges in relation to the incident.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP officials for comment.

Transportation officials have said lasers being pointed at aircrafts is an ongoing problem that can have disastrous consequences such as temporarily blinding pilots.

It's become such an issue Transport Canada has an entire page on its website dedicated to educating the public on how serious the problem is.

Under the federal Aeronautics Act, those who flash lasers at aircraft can face criminal charges and fines of up to $100,000.