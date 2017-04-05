

Move over Star Wars, here come the Minions.

A Nanaimo boy whose love of a specific kind of Kraft Dinner sparked international headlines – and even a shout-out from William Shatner – has chosen the company’s next macaroni shape.

Everett Botwright, who has autism, first made the news when his parents issued a plea for help with his unique food fixation.

The seven year old would only eat Star Wars-branded Kraft Dinner and nothing else, but the limited-time-only pasta had already been cleared out from local supermarkets.

Help immediately poured in from strangers, grocery stores and Kraft, which donated entire bins of the product. Captain Kirk himself even got involved, tweeting the family’s plea to his more than 2.5-million followers.

As it turns out, it wasn’t just boxes of macaroni that the company donated to the youngster.

Kraft Dinner posted a video to its Facebook page Wednesday of Everett carefully selecting the newest special-edition pasta shape.

“Minions!” Everett yells with glee when presented with the lovable yellow characters.

He chose them over other animated characters like Spongebob Squarepants, Cars, Dory and Trolls.

“Thanks for letting us be a part of this, Kraft Foods!” Everett’s dad, Reed Botwright, commented on the video.

The company says the new Minions Kraft Dinner will come out later this year.