

CTV Vancouver Island





The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue team rescued a kite surfer off Clover Point on Saturday after the man’s equipment malfunctioned.

A rescue operation was launched after a person spotted the man bobbing in the water.

RCMSAR said the surfer had become disconnected from his board about 300-metres from shore.

The Vancouver Island man, who was uninjured in the incident, was brought to shore at Ogden Point.

The man, who would only go by ‘Marty,’ said it’s a great comfort to know there’s people looking out for each other.

“It was a relief to see them because the current was actually just switching around,” Marty told CTV News. “I was basically just floating out front off the point out there. I wasn’t making any progress anymore.”

On the way back the rescue vessel was even able to pick up the board Marty lost in the water.

Rescuers encourage people to report anything they see in the water.

“If you see something in the water, don’t be afraid to call it in,” said Simon Gatrell with RCMSAR.