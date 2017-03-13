

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties are investigating after a 32-year-old woman was beaten and sexually assaulted while she was out jogging on a popular trail in Colwood Sunday night.

Police were called to the Galloping Goose trail near Pickford Road in Colwood at around 10:40 p.m. to investigate the assault.

A canine unit wasn’t able to track down the woman’s attacker.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they recognize sexual assaults can be traumatic, and the woman and her family have been receiving support from victim services.

The investigation is still in its early stages as police gather evidence and try to piece together the course of events.

Meanwhile, they’re reminding the public to stay vigilant on trails, especially if they’re out of public view.

Anyone with information on the sex assault is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.