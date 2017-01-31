

CTV Vancouver Island





A carpentry school on Gabriola Island has issued an apology after it temporarily banned an Israeli student from enrolling.

Stav Daron said he believes he was the victim of discrimination and racism.

“I have to say I was really shocked because it’s Canada, it’s not a third world country and to be treated like this, it was shocking,” Daron told CTV News.

The Israeli man planned on studying at the Island School of Building Arts on Gabriola Island next October.

His dreams were shattered when he got an email from the school last week saying he was banned from attending.

“This is a question of staying in line with our moral compass, which will always be important to us,” the email reads.

“They told me because of the changes in the area and the conflict and the illegal settlement activities they’re not taking in any Israeli students,” Daron said. “I think it’s racism, there’s no other way to put it.”

On Tuesday, the owner of the school confirmed there was a restriction on students from Israel because he thought ISBA would be breaking the law by accepting them.

“Well it was a UN resolution by the security council that was done just last December,” James Mitchell said. “The law was condemning that it was illegal to build on occupied land in Israel.”

The school admitted it was naïve to believe those details and has since rescinded its ban.

“I’m wrong in that, but it wasn’t done under any malice, it wasn’t done under any prejudice,” Mitchell said. “I’d just like to say I’m sorry to all Israeli people.”

Daron still hopes to travel to Canada one day, but says it likely won’t be to Gabriola Island.

“I only wanted to build a few cabins and that’s it and go back home,” Daron noted. “I don’t really pose a threat.”

With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Jessica Lepp