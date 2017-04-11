

A quiet act of defiance by Mounties that started on the Lower Mainland has gained traction across the country, including on Vancouver Island.

Many RCMP officers have removed the distinctive yellow stripe on their pants as a peaceful protest of what they consider inadequate staffing levels and salaries.

“It’s an act of frustration for a number of years where the membership has not been treated as a police force by the Government of Canada,” said Brian Sauve with the National Police Federation.

RCMP officers are generally paid less than their municipal counterparts and unlike municipal police forces the RCMP is not unionized.

“A group of unrepresented employees is ripe for the picking and the ability for them to be taken advantage of is clearly there,” Sauve said.

Last week, RCMP detachments in North Vancouver and Richmond started the so called “no-stripe” movement and it’s since caught on with other detachments, including on the West Shore and in Nanaimo.

The protest gained steam last week after the federal government announced retroactive raises of 1.25 per cent for 2015 and 2016 as well as a 2.3 market adjustment in effect next month.

“That slap in the face … as it’s been called by numerous members across the country I think served as a wake-up call,” Sauve said.

Local detachments are not publically discussing the salary or stripe controversy, but RCMP headquarters in Ottawa issued a statement noting “RCMP management can understand our members’ concerns, however we do not endorse this action.”

It added that Mounties who participate in the protest won’t be punished.

The movement shows no sign of abating, over half the members of the Canada RCMP have signed their support to form a union.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Robert Buffam