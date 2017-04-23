

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are back on site of a train derailment on Vancouver Island, examining the wreckage for a second day.

Two investigators were deployed to the scene in Woss, about 130 kilometres north of Campbell River, on Saturday.

Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a train carrying Western Forest Products personnel and material derailed just before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The TSB says the team will remain on site for as long as they need to examine the condition of the track, interview witnesses and company officials.

A spokesperson tells CTV News the site is remote and spread out and the work may continue over the next several days.

Once all the data is collected, the board will determine whether it will conduct a full investigation.

On Friday, RCMP said they are looking for evidence of an intentional criminal act or the presence of intentional criminal negligence.

Police ask that anyone with information who hasn’t spoken to authorities contact the Sayward RCMP detachment.