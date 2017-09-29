

CTV Vancouver Island





ICBC has issued a warning to customers about a text message scam making the rounds in the province.

The messages appear to offer refunds for traffic fines or red light tickets with a link to claim the money.

That link directs customers to a site where they're prompted to enter personal banking information, something ICBC says it will never ask for in a text message or on social media.

ICBC also clarified it will never issue refunds via text or Interac e-transfer.

The insurer says a number of customers have reported receiving the texts in the last day.

It's telling people to delete the message and report them to local police or the federal government's Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.