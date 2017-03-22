

The Canadian Press





B.C.'s public auto insurer has announced a new online tool to save people time at certain driver licensing offices.

ICBC says customers can now look at current wait times at 14 of its highest-volume outlets to help them choose when and where to visit.

The offices are the in Lower Mainland, Kelowna, Victoria and Nanaimo -- with additional offices in Surrey, Victoria and Kamloops to be added in the coming months.

ICBC says it's also improved its online claims services so that most customers will no longer have to call to find out some essential information about their claim, such as the rental vehicle coverage they're entitled to or the amount of their deductible.