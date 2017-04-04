

A year to the day after Const. Sarah Beckett was killed in an on-duty crash, former colleagues at West Shore RCMP are still struggling with her tragic death.

Beckett was killed in the line of duty April 5, 2016 when her police cruiser was struck in a Langford intersection.

To mark the solemn anniversary, Mounties donned their red serge for a small memorial held outside the Langford detachment at 698 Atkins Avenue.

Those who worked alongside Beckett, a wife and mother of two young kids, said her absence is still heavily felt.

“I’m still in disbelief that it happened. I keep thinking I’m going to see her at work and then I don’t,” said Const. Kristy Seutter. “I just miss her every day. I think about her every day. Not a day goes by where I don’t think of her.”

Const. Johnathan McKinney said working at the detachment over the last year has been difficult, and he’s still haunted by the morning of Beckett’s death.

“It’s a flood of emotions from the moment I woke up,” he said. “I told friends inside I was awake at 3:30, right around Sarah’s time of passing, for an hour. I couldn’t fall back asleep.”

Staff-Sgt. Raj Sandhu, who spoke at the service, thanked the crowd for their support over the last year.

“When we were planning this remembrance, there was one phrase that just kept coming to the top,” he said. “Gone, but not forgotten.”

Seutter said it was inspiring to see how many members of the public turned out to the event.

“Every day, we deal with what can be people’s worst day, and it can be very negative, and you can forget how much support we actually have,” she said. “When the public comes out and shows support, it just reminds us that most people do actually really appreciate our efforts and are happy we’re here.”

The suspect charged in connection with Beckett’s death, Kenneth Jacob Fenton, is set to appear in court Thursday after a series of delays.

He’s facing charges including impaired driving causing death, flight from police causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

A West Shore Mountie could also be charged in the case, as B.C.’s police watchdog recently announced it was investigating an officer involved in the incident.