Search and rescue crews in the Comox Valley responded to an unusual call after a 1,200-pound horse fell down an embankment and was trapped.

Members say the horse fell down a 60-foot cliff on Friday night and got stuck at the base of a waterfall on a private property.

The young stallion’s owner went searching for the animal when it didn’t come after it was called for dinner.

It’s believed the horse was walking along the edge of the cliff when part of it gave way.

“Tried to walk him up the embankment a number of times, he would not go,” said Paul Berry with Comox Valley Ground SAR. “The decision was made to have the vet come and sedate him. Once he was sedated, we were able to haul him up.”

According to the crew, it took twice the amount of rope to bring the horse up, compared to a person.

Berry says the team typically responds to “human events” and will occasionally rescue a dog, this was the first time they assisted in a horse rescue.

Comox Valley SAR says the animal was favouring one of its hind legs, but despite the fall was in “surprisingly” good shape.