Helicopter crashes near Campbell River: JRCC
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 5:47PM PDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 1, 2017 6:16PM PDT
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre has confirmed it's searching for a helicopter that has crashed near Campbell River.
Search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene.
The centre says an RCMP helicopter is on scene and the 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron has been called to assist.
No other details are available at this point, including how many people were involved and their condition.
BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to helicopter crash near Campbell River— Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) October 2, 2017