

CTV Vancouver Island





Former Victoria financial adviser Harold Backer's bail hearing was adjourned on Tuesday during his first court appearance after turning himself in to police last week.

The 54-year-old was dressed in a red prison uniform, had a short haircut, and appeared thinner and tanned.

It was the first time Backer has been seen in public since he disappeared in 2015.

The Vancouver Island man didn’t say a word during his time inside the courtroom and only nodded his head in response to questions.

The court imposed a publication ban on evidence at the hearing and Backer will remain behind bars until his next court date on May 2.

The delay didn’t surprise legal experts.

“People only have one chance to ask for their release so they want to make sure they have their ducks in a row before they do so,” said Victoria lawyer Paul Pearson.

But Pearson speculates Backer may get bail in May.

“When someone shows up on their own … that’s a significant benefit,” he said.

Backer first made headlines a year-and-a-half ago when he told his wife he was going for a bike ride and never returned.

On Friday, Backer showed up at the Victoria Police Department and was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

It’s still unknown where Backer has been for the past 18 months.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island’s Robert Buffam