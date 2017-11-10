

CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP say a Great Dane stolen from an Alberta home seven weeks ago may have been spotted in the Harbour City this week.

Mounties say the dog is one of three Great Danes stolen from the owner’s rural Cold Lake property.

According to police, the dog seen in Nanaimo may be Sheldon, a 2.5-year-old with brownish/tawny colouring.

The owner contacted Nanaimo RCMP on Wednesday after receiving a call from a person who indicated they may have seen one of her pets with a man at Collier Dam Park the day before.

The caller allegedly told the owner that when they asked the man about it, they quickly turned and walked away.

Police say all three dogs have an implanted microchip.

They are described as:

Sheldon age 2.5 brindle (brownish/tawny) coloured

Sherlock age 4, fawn coloured

Honey Bee age 8, fawn coloured

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.