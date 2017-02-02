

An American man has pleaded guilty in connection with a child pornography bust Victoria police say is one of the most prolific they’ve ever seen.

David Stallcup, who worked as a nurse in Victoria, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in a Victoria courtroom on Jan. 18, according to police.

A VicPD Internet Child Exploitation investigator began looking into Stallcup’s activity in June 2014 after he shared 350 files, all believed to contain child pornography, within a 16-day period. Police said it was one of the most extensive collections of child porn they’ve seen.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 700-block of Fisgard Street, where he was staying, on March 10, 2015 and discovered over 20 pieces of evidence related to the investigation.

In the end, police seized 775 videos containing 139 hours of material, and 27,000 images, all confirmed to be child pornography.

Police issued a warrant for Stallcup’s arrest in April 2015 but learned he was using a false name, David Robert, and that he was in jail in Oregon.

Investigators also learned Stallcup had been dodging police in different states, from Colorado to Alaska to Montana, on outstanding charges, creating false identities to evade them.

At some point, he obtained a Registered Nurse certificate in the Northwest Territories and police said he had been working at a local Victoria facility.

The B.C. College of Registered Nurses released a statement in May 2015 that a man named David Turner Robert was working as a RN for a B.C. employer despite not having practising registration.

Police worked with Oregon officials to have Stallcup extradited to Canada on Nov. 16, 2016.

Last month an Oregon newspaper reported that Stallcup, using the name David Robert Rineheart, was running from authorities for more than a decade before he was caught. "I don't want to run anymore," he told a judge, as reported by The Oreganian. "I'm sick of it...I like staying in the same place."

He now remains in Victoria police custody and will soon face sentencing for the guilty plea.

His next court appearance is Feb. 9.