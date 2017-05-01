

CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria investment advisor facing fraud charges who went missing in November 2015 is now out on $50,000 bail.

Harold Backer’s conditions of release include that he must not leave the province, he must live with his mother and he cannot have contact with any of his previous investors.

Backer turned himself into Victoria police last month after the three-time Olympian, husband and father went missing without a trace for a year-and-a-half.

He was arrested on site and now faces two counts of fraud over $5,000.

None of the allegations against Backer have been proven in court.

It’s still unclear what Backer was doing while on the lam.

Prior to turning himself in, he was last seen on surveillance camera leaving the Coho ferry in Port Angeles by bicycle.

His next court appearance will be June 5.