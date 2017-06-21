

CTV Vancouver Island





A former youth badminton coach accused in a series of historic sex assaults has been charged with 23 new counts relating to sex assaults of young boys that took place decades ago, police say.

Harry Charles Sadd, 70, was first arrested in August 2016 after an alleged victim came forward, claiming Sadd assaulted him as a boy a number of times from 1978 to 1983.

Police said at the time they believed there were more victims and asked them to come forward.

On Wednesday, police announced 23 new charges against Sadd, saying 12 additional victims have come forward to speak to investigators.

They said all of the victims are men who came forward were between 9 and 15 years old and the time the offences occurred, and that some of the assaults date back to the late 60s.

Sadd faces new charges include eight counts of sex assault, six counts of indecent assault of another male, three counts of gross indecency, four counts of buggery or bestiality, two counts of assault with intent to commit buggery or indecent assault on a male.

Some of the charges only existed at the time of the alleged offences and no longer have the same name under the Canada Criminal Code.

Sadd remains in custody and was set to appear in court Wednesday.

Police are asking any other potential victims to come forward by calling 250-995-7654, the Men’s Trauma Centre at 250-381-6367 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.