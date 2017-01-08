

CTV Vancouver Island





A former conservation officer who refused to kill two bear cubs has withdrawn from the NDP nomination race.

Bryce Casavant tweeted his decision on Saturday, saying more details would be coming soon.

I made a strategic decision to withdraw from #ComoxValley race. I will still be involved in #BCNDP election. Further details coming soon. — Bryce Casavant (@Bryce_Casavant) January 8, 2017

In 2016 Casavant announced he would be running as an NDP candidate in the new Vancouver Island riding of Courtenay-Comox in the 2017 B.C. provincial election.

Casavant made international headlines in 2015 after he defied orders from the province to destroy two bear cubs.