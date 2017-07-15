

CTV Vancouver Island





A Duncan man will remain in police custody until he appears before a judge or justice after he was arrested twice on Friday, officials say.

Police were contacted by security at the Uptown shopping centre around 10 a.m. about a man who appeared to be intoxicated.

Officers determined the man was drunk and bound by a probation order which prohibits him from possessing or consuming alcohol.

The 21-year-old was arrested and released once he was sober.

About an hour after his release officers noticed the same man spray-painting the side of the adjacent Saanich municipal hall building.

He was arrested for the second time and officers found a small amount of drugs on him.

“This male’s compulsive criminal behaviour led to our decision to hold him in custody until his appearance before a judge or justice,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Phil Davies. “We made this decision in order to protect the public from further offences.

Officials say charges are being considered against the man.