The Vancouver Island doctor who pleaded guilty to secretly trying to record staff in a washroom at his clinic has received a 12-month conditional discharge.

Last week, Dr. Mark David Thiessen pleaded guilty to one count of secretly observing or recording nudity in a private place for an incident that occurred in August 2015.

A female staff member about to use the washroom found Thiessen’s cell phone in the corner of the stall, pointed up toward the toilet, according to an agreed statement of facts.

On Wednesday, a judge handed Thiessen a 12-month conditional discharge, a sentence that will require him to abide by court-specified conditions for a year.

The BC College of Physicians and Surgeons said last week an inquiry committee would deliberate on Thiessen’s admission of guilt before deciding whether to take action against him.

So far, no decision has been made.

Thiessen continues to practice at a View Royal clinic but is obligated to have a chaperone present when examining female patients.