

CTV Vancouver Island





The death toll from the rail disaster on the north island rose to three overnight after a man succumbed to his injuries, RCMP say.

Two workers who were injured in the derailment remain in hospital.

A train carrying Western Forest Products personnel and material derailed around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday in Woss, a hamlet about 130 kilometres north of Campbell River.

David Rushton, the regional district director of Woss, says everyone knows each other in the small community of just under 200 people.

A team from Western Forest Products and the company's CEO will meet with families, employees and community members in Woss on Friday.

The rail line issued a second press release Thursday evening offering condolences to families, friends and co-workers.

“On behalf of our staff, friends and families, thank you for your thoughts and words of support in these difficult circumstance – they are deeply appreciated,” said President and CEO Don Demens. “We humbly ask others to respect the privacy of families and staff at this time.”

Investigators are expected to be back on the scene throughout the day Friday