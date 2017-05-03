

One of the country’s most well-known environmental advocates has thrown his support behind the BC Green Party in the upcoming provincial election.

David Suzuki pledged his support to the Greens and party leader Andrew Weaver at an event Wednesday at the University of Victoria.

“For over 30 years, scientists have been warning us that climate change caused by global warming represents a threat second only to nuclear war,” said Suzuki. “There is no better person in this country to guide us into the challenge of climate change, and the Green Party is the only party that has understood and embraced that challenge, and based its entire program on this.”

Suzuki said he’s never endorsed a political party and never expected to, but decided to endorse the Greens because of what he called “a great need for real change in B.C.”

Weaver said he was “grateful” for Suzuki’s confidence and touted the party’s vision for evidence-based solutions to the challenge of global warming.

Before today, David Suzuki had never endorsed a political party. But today, he has asked BCers to vote for the BC Green Party on May 9. pic.twitter.com/yShd6Y4MNd — Andrew Weaver (@AJWVictoriaBC) May 3, 2017

Elsewhere in the province, BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark wrapped up a whirlwind tour in the Okanagan Wednesday morning.

She toured a local winery and touted her party’s push to sell B.C. wine in grocery stores, something that’s been challenged by several countries including the U.S., New Zealand and the European Union over protectionist claims.

Clark said if she’s reelected, the Liberals will continue to market BC Liquor internationally.

NDP Leader John Horgan spent the morning in North Vancouver talking to small businesses about tax concerns and the rising cost of living in parts of the province.

Both Horgan and Clark were set to return to the Lower Mainland Wednesday night at campaign events in Surrey and Vancouver, respectively.