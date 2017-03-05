Featured
Courtenay man dead after fire rips through apartment building
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 11:30AM PST
Last Updated Sunday, March 5, 2017 11:37AM PST
An elderly man is dead after a fire ripped through his Courtenay apartment on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters say there was heavy smoke and flames when they responded to the blaze at Puntledge Terrace around 5 p.m.
The man was pulled out of the burning unit, but crews were unable to revive him.
Neighbours say he was a man in his 70’s who had recently returned home from the hospital.
The fire was contained to the one unit, but a few other apartments did sustain minor smoke and water damage.
Investigators were back on the scene on Sunday to try and determine the cause of the fire.
