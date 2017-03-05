

An elderly man is dead after a fire ripped through his Courtenay apartment on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say there was heavy smoke and flames when they responded to the blaze at Puntledge Terrace around 5 p.m.

The man was pulled out of the burning unit, but crews were unable to revive him.

Neighbours say he was a man in his 70’s who had recently returned home from the hospital.

The fire was contained to the one unit, but a few other apartments did sustain minor smoke and water damage.

Investigators were back on the scene on Sunday to try and determine the cause of the fire.