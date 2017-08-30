

CTV Vancouver Island





The Courtenay man who was left on life support after a freak accident during a softball game has died in hospital, according to a friend of the family.

Chris Godfrey, a 32-year-old husband and father to a two-year-old girl, was struck in the back of a head with a softball during a charity tournament in Lewis Park on Aug. 19.

He was airlifted to Victoria General Hospital and underwent brain surgery before being placed on life support.

On a GoFundMe page to raise money for Godfrey’s family, campaign organizer Nicole Lebrun wrote Wednesday afternoon that the 32-year-old man had succumbed to his injuries.

“It is with deepest regret that I am writing this to let you all know that Chris has passed away peacefully this afternoon with his loving and devoted wife Amanda by his side at Victoria General Hospital,” she wrote. “Chris was a devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend to so many and he is going to be greatly missed by all whose path he crossed.”

She thanked supporters of the family, who are requesting privacy as they grieve.

The GoFundMe campaign, launched just after the tragic accident, had raised more than $34,000 as of Wednesday to support Godfrey’s wife and daughter.

The tragedy sparked a mandatory helmet rule in the Comox Valley Slopitch League, which did not previously require players to wear head protection.