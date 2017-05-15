Featured
Cougar shot, killed by police near Esquimalt middle school
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 11:14AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 6:44PM PDT
Police officers in Esquimalt shot and killed a cougar near a school Sunday night after the BC Conservation Officer Service said relocating the animal wasn’t an option.
The big cat was first spotted by a mother walking with her children in the 600-block of Fernhill Road, across from the Esquimalt Plaza, just before 9 p.m.
The cougar was then found about 200 metres from Rockheights Middle School.
Police contacted conservation officers who told them that tranquilizing and moving the animal to a less inhabited area was not possible.
The cougar was killed with a single shot when it was safe to do so, according to police, who called it “a sad, but necessary duty.”
The body of a cougar shot and killed near an Esquimalt middle school Sunday is shown. May 15, 2017. (CTV Vancouver Island)
