

CTV Vancouver Island





Rob Patterson, chief of the Malahat Volunteer Fire Department, has died.

The long-time highway safety advocate passed away Monday.

Patterson was found on his ATV and the cause of death is still unknown, according to his family.

Messages of condolences poured in on social media and an online fundraiser for Patterson’s family mourning the loss of a “true hero.”

“Rob Patterson was a father and husband. Most knew him as Chief of the Malahat volunteer fire department,” wrote Cody Tetley on a GoFundMe campaign. “He has always been heavily involved in the hall and community. Always being there to lend a hand to anyone that needed it.”

The online fundraiser was launched to help cover funeral costs and get family members like Patterson’s son home for the service.

It had raised more than $3,875 as of Tuesday at noon.

Dave LeQuesne with Westshore Towing said he met Patterson in 2008 when he opened his business and the two bonded over their love of antique fire trucks.

LeQuesne added he was shocked to hear about Patterson’s death, having just seen him the Friday before Christmas.

Patterson was with the Malahat Volunteer Fire Department for more than 19 years, according to the Cowichan Valley Regional District. He was a tireless and outspoken advocate for safety on the Malahat and frequently first on scene to many horrific accidents.

The chief was also on the executive board of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of British Columbia and local assistant to the Fire Commissioners Office.

“He made a difference in what he did,” said Conrad Cowan, manager of public safety with the CVRD. “He will be missed.”