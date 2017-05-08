

A last-minute rally in Sidney for BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark set off a shouting match between supporters and a group of local teachers who questioned the premier’s presence in their riding.

The teachers from Parkland Secondary said they were having lunch during a Pro-D day, and that's when they decided to attend Clark’s final push in the riding of Saanich North and the Islands.

“Christy doesn’t care about kids!” one man can be heard shouting in the video.

“We have never seen her in this community ever before, she shows up the day before the election,” a protester yelled, with another adding “To hug children!”

Tempers flared as a throng of Clark supporters met protesters' shouts with their own chants of “Christy!” and "Four more years!"

"We're working on professionally developing ourselves in order to better support kids in B.C., but we haven't been able to do that in the last 12 years because we haven't had the resources, we haven't had the support, we haven't had the specialist teacher roles," said Parkland teacher-librarian Aaron Mueller. "We haven't had any support from the B.C. Liberal government."

At one point, a man holding a homemade sign who wasn't affiliated with the teachers yelled at Clark, "You are a plutocrat! You're the worst of the worst" before supporters swiftly moved in to block his sign with their own.

"It's a healthy democracy when you have people who protest and have their voices heard, and you've got to expect that if you're going to get into the democratic process and into politics," said Stephen Roberts, BC Liberal candidate for Saanich North and the Islands.

NDP’s candidate in Saanich North and the Islands, incumbent Gary Holman, was also on hand to "greet" Clark upon her arrival.

The riding is expected to be a tight three-way race between Holman, Roberts and Green candidate Adam Olsen, who all ran in the 2013 provincial election.

In that election the three candidates were separated by just 379 votes – the closest race in B.C. electoral history.

Who said Sidney was sleepy. Anti-Clark group crashing Liberal party. Supporters trying to cheer them out. pic.twitter.com/9mKdEqprWl — Chandler Grieve (@CTVNewsChandler) May 8, 2017