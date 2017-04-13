

CTV Vancouver Island





Several charges are being recommended against a 52-year-old man after a Cowichan Valley woman was assaulted and held against her will, RCMP say.

Police were called at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday to the Herd Road area in North Cowichan and found a woman in need of immediate medical attention for serious facial injuries.

Officials say the woman sustained the injuries following an “incident that spanned several days.”

With the help of the Emergency Response Team a 52-year-old man was arrested around 6 p.m. on Wednesday and remains in police custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police are recommending a number of charges against the man, including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

According to RCMP, the two know each other and the public is not at risk.

Investigators were back at the scene Thursday morning to look for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.