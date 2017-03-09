

CTV Vancouver Island





Police say a Burnaby man who planned to come to Victoria to sexually abuse a child has been arrested following a four-month investigation.

Alyx Lusignan, 29, is charged with one count of making child pornography and one count of agreement or arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

A dedicated child exploitation investigator started looking into Lusignan’s activity in December 2016.

He was arrested at Swartz Bay ferry terminal on March 3, after police say they determined he was planning to come to Victoria to sexually abuse a child.

RCMP also executed a search warrant at his Burnaby home.

Lusignan will make his next court appearance on March 20.