Investigators have confirmed a body found at a Victoria school earlier this week is that of missing 25-year-old Euarchol Wanichpan, who was last seen more than three weeks ago.

Wanichpan had last been seen on July 30 in Saanich and was reported missing to police the next day.

Friends told police she was possibly heading downtown, but hadn’t been heard from since.

On Tuesday, Victoria police and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit launched a suspicious death investigation after a body was found at SJ Willis school.

Investigators had cordoned off a dirt lot at the school for days as they sifted through the scene, looking for evidence.

The BC Coroners Service was also called in to help identify the victim and the cause of death.

VIIMCU confirmed late Friday the body recovered from the school was that of Wanichpan, and said the circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear.

“While investigators currently do not believe the general public is at risk, they continue to gather evidence and pursue a number of investigative leads,” VIIMCU said in a release.

Police say Wanichpan’s family, who travelled from Thailand to aid in the search for her, have requested privacy.

They’re now looking to the public to help piece together her last moments and are asking anyone with information to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.