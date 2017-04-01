Featured
BC Hydro increases rates by 3.5 per cent
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 10:45AM PDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 1, 2017 12:07PM PDT
British Columbians can expect to be paying more for their electricity bills as of today.
BC Hydro is raising its rates by 3.5 per cent, effective Saturday.
The company says for most residential customers, the increase means an additional $3.75 per month on their bills.
The company maintains it provides among the lowest electricity rates in North America.
