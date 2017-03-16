

It’s no April Fools’ joke: Fares on major BC Ferries routes are going up on April 1.

The company has announced the cost for a vehicle travelling between Vancouver Island and the mainland will go up by a dollar from $54.80 to $55.80, while passenger fares remain the same.

It’s not all bad news though.

For passengers who reserve ferries seven days in advance, BC Ferries is dropping its reservation fee from $15 to $10.

There are savings available on other reservations as well.

BC Ferries says the fare increases are necessary to cover operating costs and major capital replacement projects.