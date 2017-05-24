

CTV Vancouver Island





A new study out of Halifax says people living in B.C. are more likely to skip out on the most important meal of the day than elsewhere in the country.

Researchers at Dalhousie University surveyed 1,019 Canadians over three weeks in April to look at how people across the country eat.

“We wanted to understand what kind of relationship Canadians actually have with breakfast, lunch, dinner, cooking, snacking, how we consume food every single day,” said Sylvain Charlebois, the university’s food distribution and policy professor.

They found that British Columbians are three times more likely to skip breakfast than anywhere else in Canada.

A registered dietitian in Victoria says missing meals, especially breakfast, is a bad idea.

“If you’re really, really hungry, you’re going to get to work and all you’re going to do is think about eating,” said Heather Janicki of Pure Nutrition. “You’re not going to be able to concentrate, you’re going to feel sluggish and some people will overeat later on in the day.”

The health expert adds that eating food high in fibre and protein will keep you feeling full for longer than something packed with sugar.

The study also found that the more money a person makes, the less likely they are to eat breakfast out. While those who make the least, less than $40,000 a year, are more likely to get breakfast on the go.

Researchers also discovered age plays a role in a person’s eating habits. People aged 40 or younger say they don’t have time to prep meals at home so they go out instead.

That trend is growing in B.C. with 61 per cent of people in the province saying they plan to eat out more this year than in 2016.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island’s Louise Hartland