A Vancouver Island professor who's envisioned going into space since he was a child is one step closer to realizing his lifelong dream.

Jay Cullen applied to be one of two new astronauts last year when the Canadian Space Agency put out its recruitment call.

Roughly 4,000 people showed interest in the positions, and this week the list was whittled down to 72 candidates.

“It’s starting to get a little bit more real and exciting,” Cullen said. “The odds are starting to be manageable it seems.”

Cullen is a professor of chemical oceanography at the University of Victoria.

He spends his days teaching and studying marine life and ecosystems, work that's vital for understanding climate change, the health of Canada’s fisheries and the effects of pollution on our oceans.

A career as an astronaut may sound like a huge stretch, but Cullen says there are similarities between the two.

"In many ways the ocean is just as unknown and inhospitable to human beings as space," he noted.

Cullen added that his experience from working under extreme conditions and in remote locations gives him critical skills required for space exploration.

"That kind of temperament and those kinds of decision-making abilities that you have, that you have to make when you’re working on your own far away from land and isolated it’s exactly the sort of situations that astronauts can find themselves in," Cullen said. "It’s not identical obviously, but I think that the skill sets are similar."

The professor hails from Peterborough, Ontario and has a bachelor’s degree in biology from McGill University as well as a PhD in chemical oceanography from Rutgers University.

Now living in Victoria, Cullen grew up reading science fiction stories that fed his imagination and got him thinking about how he could be a part of space and discovery.

"When you realize that the sorts of accomplishments that we have, broadly speaking, may in terms of exploration – sending probes to other planets, sending people to our moon – I mean it’s amazing to think that we’ve done that," Cullen said. It’s exciting to know that we’re going to do more in the future."

The B.C. man hopes that he will be part of that future exploration.

In the next few weeks Cullen will undergo a series of physical, mental and social tests.

"I think it’s difficult to prepare outright for them and I think one just has to rely on one’s ability to react and to make the best decisions in different situations," he said. "I’m excited to find out how I’ll respond to that kind of situation."

A space systems engineer from Germany, a commercial pilot in Thunder Bay and a cardiothoracic surgeon from Ohio are three others in the running for the two spots.

The winners will be selected this summer and will be required to move to Houston, Texas in August.

“I wouldn’t say I’m scared, I’m really excited when you look at the pool of applicants… they’re really talented, really accomplished, really dynamic individuals,” he said. “I’m excited to meet them.”