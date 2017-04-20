

CTV Vancouver Island





At least two people are seriously injured after a train derailed in Woss, a small community on northern Vancouver Island.

The crash happened in the Cougar Crescent Area of Woss, a hamlet about 130 kilometres north of Campbell River.

BC Ambulance says the call came in around 8:48 a.m. on Thursday.

BC Emergency Health Services says one person is being transported to hospital via ground ambulance, and another by air.

It's not yet known what caused the crash.

More to come…