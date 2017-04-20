Featured
At least two injured after train derails north of Campbell River
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 10:20AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 20, 2017 11:02AM PDT
At least two people are seriously injured after a train derailed in Woss, a small community on northern Vancouver Island.
The crash happened in the Cougar Crescent Area of Woss, a hamlet about 130 kilometres north of Campbell River.
BC Ambulance says the call came in around 8:48 a.m. on Thursday.
BC Emergency Health Services says one person is being transported to hospital via ground ambulance, and another by air.
It's not yet known what caused the crash.
More to come…
