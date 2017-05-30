

An activist from Greenpeace climbed a flagpole at the B.C. Legislature Tuesday morning not to protest, but to share a cheeky message with the NDP and Greens.

Laurie Yates scaled the pole just before 9 a.m. and unfurled a banner just below the provincial flag that read, “People Power: 1, Kinder Morgan: 0. Change is Coming.”

While perched atop the pole, Yates also blasted the songs “Dream Weaver” and “Orange Crush” in tribute to Andrew Weaver and the Green Party and John Horgan’s NDP.

Greenpeace Canada spokeswoman Jessica Wilson said the organization wanted to deliver a “hopeful message of celebration” that change is on the way with the two parties announcing an agreement for an NDP-led minority government Monday.

She said the majority of British Columbians voted for parties that have publically opposed Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline, and that’s good news for B.C.’s environment.

“We’re here to remind them of this promise and that we are going to be here to hold them accountable to the commitments that they’ve made to the people of this province,” said Wilson.

Though Justin Trudeau has said he’s standing by his decision to grant approval to the pipeline, Wilson said the Greens and NDP can still stand in his way.

“The government of B.C. has constitutional jurisdiction here and there’s a number of ways they can turn this around,” she said. “Justin Trudeau’s prioritization of oil exports over indigenous rights, clean water and a safe climate is not going to jive with the people of British Columbia.”

Yates was forced to descend the pole due to the risk of thunder and lightning, and was seen speaking with police just before 10 a.m.