

The Canadian Press





Elections BC will begin counting more than 180,000 absentee ballots today, but final answers on who will form B.C.'s next government could still be days or weeks away.

The Liberals had 43 seats, New Democrats 41 and the Greens three after the May 9th vote.

But the margins were close in some ridings and the tally could change as absentee ballots are counted or judicial recounts ordered.

Elections BC will release the absentee ballot results as they come in, and Wednesday is the deadline for the count.

Michael Prince -- a social policy expert at the University of Victoria -- says the Liberals have their fingers crossed that at least one seat will flip their way, giving the party a narrow majority.

But he says Liberal Leader Christy Clark has signalled that she's preparing to work with the Greens to preserve her government.

NDP Leader John Horgan has also said he'd work with the Green party, including leader Andrew Weaver, who he butted heads with on the campaign trail.

Prince says the possibility of forming government and wielding power is a big lure for the leaders and the opportunity to shape policy trumps past personal disagreements.