No tsunami was expected after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck on the west coast of Vancouver Island Monday morning, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The quake struck at 10:22 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres on Nootka Island, about 41 kilometres west of Gold River and 107 kilometres west of Campbell River.

Earthquakes Canada said tremors were lightly felt on central Vancouver Island.

It’s the second earthquake in under a week to be felt on Vancouver Island after a 3.6-magnitude quake on the Olympic Peninsula rattled some homes in Victoria and Sidney Thursday night.